Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.68. 1,121,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

