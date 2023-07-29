Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

NYSE:STM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

