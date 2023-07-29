Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $374,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

SKM opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

