Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,100 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. 1,517,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

