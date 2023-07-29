Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,720 shares of company stock worth $30,159,487. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

DRI opened at $167.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

