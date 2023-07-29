Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,416,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.0 %

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

