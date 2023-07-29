Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 70,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.39. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

