Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,338,000 after buying an additional 312,530 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after buying an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 180,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,435. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

