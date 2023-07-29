Better Money Decisions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. 5,025,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.