Better Money Decisions LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,863 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,425,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,968,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
