Better Money Decisions LLC Has $263,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,115,543 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix stock traded up $12.61 on Friday, hitting $425.78. 6,424,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.