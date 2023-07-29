BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading 4.8% Higher

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.25 and last traded at C$16.87. 74,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 75,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.09.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.65.

