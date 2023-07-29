BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.90 and last traded at C$16.97. Approximately 483,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 415,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.18.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.58.

