BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading Down 6.2%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.97. 485,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 277,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.83.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.95.

