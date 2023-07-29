BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading Down 6.2%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.97. 485,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 277,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.83.
BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.95.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.