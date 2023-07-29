Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises 0.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.90. 1,891,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.