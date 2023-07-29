Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.55. 405,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 845,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

