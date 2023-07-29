Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Shares Up 0.1%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.03. 3,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Benchmark Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

Get Benchmark Bankshares alerts:

Benchmark Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.