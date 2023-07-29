Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 2.3%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €33.54 ($37.27) and last traded at €33.56 ($37.29). 40,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.36 ($38.18).

Befesa Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.73.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

