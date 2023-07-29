Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $280.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

