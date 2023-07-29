Beck Bode LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,756 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 40.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 63,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,002. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

