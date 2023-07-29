Beck Bode LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.59. 1,622,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,009. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.