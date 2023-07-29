Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.6 %

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

