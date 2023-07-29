Beck Bode LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126,538 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,389 shares of company stock worth $1,623,280. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

EXAS stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,454. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.