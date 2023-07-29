Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 63,474 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,474 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,332,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 227,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 355,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

