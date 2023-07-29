Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sidoti downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 16.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.