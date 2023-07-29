B&D White Capital Company LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 0.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after buying an additional 386,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

Shares of PXD traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

