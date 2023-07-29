B&D White Capital Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 183,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,961. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

