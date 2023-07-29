B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 2,215 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 481,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,151. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

