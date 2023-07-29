BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BCE by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 1,066,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.