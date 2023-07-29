Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.05

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.05 and traded as high as $119.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $119.01, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $39.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.16 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

