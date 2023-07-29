Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Battery Future Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Battery Future Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 5.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 240,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 418.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

