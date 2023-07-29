Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $243.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $217.26 on Friday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.92.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Kadant by 5,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 180,505 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,410,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

