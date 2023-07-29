Baron Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baron Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.