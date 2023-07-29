Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Barloworld Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Barloworld has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Barloworld Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.51%.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

