Bank OZK (OZKAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on August 15th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OZKAP stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.87.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

