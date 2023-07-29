Bank OZK (OZKAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on August 15th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.
Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OZKAP stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.87.
About Bank OZK
