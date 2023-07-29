Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 468.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPHLF remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bank of the Philippine Islands in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

