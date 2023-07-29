Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 172.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

