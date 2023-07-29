Bank of America Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $59.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Masco by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $74,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $69,716,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

