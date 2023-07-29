Bank of America Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

LUV stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 12,511,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,913. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $93,082,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

