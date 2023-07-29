Bank of America Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $75.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 623,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 202,444 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,704,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

