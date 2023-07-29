Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.09

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 935821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 187,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
