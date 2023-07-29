Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.09

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 935821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 187,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.