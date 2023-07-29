Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 973,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,599. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.5% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on BBVA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.