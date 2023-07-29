Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
Shares of BLHEY remained flat at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $17.45.
Bâloise Company Profile
