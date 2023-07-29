Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.37). Approximately 107,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 215,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.30).

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £582.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5,350.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.64.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

