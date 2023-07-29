Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. 3,907,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,979. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HON. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.