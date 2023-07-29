Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $309.49

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.49 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 391.19 ($5.02). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.78), with a volume of 2,911,579 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 408.40 ($5.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

