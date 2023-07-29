B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,560. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
