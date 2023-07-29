B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,560. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) by 10,487.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.