Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,636,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,848,504. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

