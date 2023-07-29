Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,302 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. 956,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,021. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.