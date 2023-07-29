Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $195.19. 3,934,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.